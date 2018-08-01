One of the keys to Kentucky's formula for seven wins in 2017 was a special teams unit that ranked as one of the best in the SEC. It was one of the better special teams units Kentucky has fielded in recent memory.

That was due to Austin MacGinnis, Matt Panton, Charles Walker and many others who chipped in to make Kentucky successful on everything from PATs and field goals to punts, kickoffs and returns.

QUESTION: What are your expectations for Kentucky's special teams unit in 2018?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Those are some huge departures. As some will recall, MacGinnis was my pick for overall team MVP last season. He was that good, arguably the best in program history. Kentucky figures to play in a lot of close games again this season, and there's no doubt Mark Stoops will be a bit apprehensive about how his kicking game will perform. I think the punting game will be A-OK with Panton. He was a nice pick-up. The coverage units should also be strong because UK has done a nice job overall with recruiting, and a lot of those athletes will get their chance to impress on kickoffs and punts. Charles Walker was a solid, ultra-dependable guy in the return game, but I think they can find someone to step up there. Another Charles, Moushey, may be more difficult to replace. In all of my years following UK football, he might be the only coverage guy I can ever recall by name. He made watching kick coverage really fun.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: The Cats’ losses on special teams are steep. Forget replacing Austin MacGinnis, because it won’t happen. Matt Panton was a weapon in his lone season as the starting punter, but junior Grant McKinniss had an outstanding freshman season while sophomore Matt Duffy was well thought of in recruiting circles. So the Cats’ are potentially taken care of at that position. Charles Walker was not an electric return man, but he had a steady set of hands and rarely made mistakes. There may be more exciting options at punt returner heading into the fall, but whoever replaces Walker will add an element of unpredictability that was not there last season. Regardless of the holes left on the unit, Dean Hood did an excellent job as special teams coordinator and whatever problems arise in week one should fade by the end of September at the lastest.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: I'm expecting a substantial step backwards and that's not a knock on anybody there now, it's just that you had a very rare convergence of factors that created the outstanding unit we saw last season. I mean, it wasn't just the main actors. Charles Moushey came out of seemingly nowhere to become a coverage demon. There will be others who step up this year, but what's the likelihood of finding the kind of answers Kentucky had on virtually every aspects of the unit in 2017?

What's concerning for me is that special teams success and efficiency was closely linked to the way Kentucky won. For a ball control team that plays a lot of close games and relies on a grind-it-out style, every field goal, every punt and every 5 or 10 yards in return or coverage situations makes a huge amount of difference. There wasn't much margin for error in getting to seven wins last year and I've long said special teams were the difference in seven wins and probably five.

Between Grant McKinniss and Matt Panton there's a good chance one of the two is serviceable. Chance Poore has a big leg but will almost certainly bring more ups and downs than the ultra-reliable MacGinnis had. The big X-Factor is Lynn Bowden on punt returns, if that's what he does, because he could be a real game breaker but also has to make good decisions.