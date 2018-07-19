The start of the college football season is only about a month and a half away. SEC Media Days have come and passed, with the next milestone to fall being the start of fall camp.

QUESTION: What is the most important game on Kentucky's 2018 schedule and why?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: There are quite a few that could qualify in a season that appears to have a lot of toss-up games. I've flip-flopped several times with my own answer before coming up with one that goes against the grain: Texas A&M. This will be the Cats' first matchup with the Aggies since they joined the conference, their first trip to College Station, and a reunion of sorts between Mark Stoops and former boss Jimbo Fisher. But the main reason I picked this one is that it's Game No. 6. We all know that the trend for UK in recent years is to start well but waver a bit in the second half of the season. That's why this game is a big one. Winning may not be necessary but playing well will be. It's going to set the tone for a second half of the season that has -- on paper -- five perceived "winnable" games out of six.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: The most important game on Kentucky’s schedule comes in week two against the 32-year old, 2,000 pound gator from Gainesville sitting on the program’s back. The Cats had Florida dead to rights going into the fourth quarter last season. The agonizing meltdown that followed seemingly soured the Big Blue Nation on the squad for the remainder of the season. A win in the Swamp looks like a tall order given the Cats’ history there, but with a new regime and new scheme, this might Mark Stoops and company's last chance to get the victory the fan base in Lexington crave. If they do so it will generate a renewed sense of goodwill towards the program. Another loss might be the harbinger of another year of apathy and pessimism from the BBN.

Adam Luckett, Special Contributor: On Halloween weekend, UK heads to Columbia to take on a Missouri team that they have beaten in three consecutive meetings. If UK is able to split the South Carolina/Mississippi State home games, they’ll likely enter Faurot Field with a 4-3 mark with a huge tilt against Georgia and road contests against Tennessee and Louisville remaining. A win here pretty much guarantees a bowl berth while a loss could begin a November slide that we’ve seen too many times during the Stoops era.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Good answers all, but I've got to agree with Warren. That Florida series and streak is something that has to change for Kentucky to be taken seriously outside of Lexington. It might not be fair, because Mark Stoops doesn't own even a large part of the streak and his UK teams have played the Gators tougher than almost any of his predecessor's squads, on the whole, but there's no getting around its significance. The question comes up every SEC Media Days. In soundbites, snippets and broad-stroke narratives at the regional and national level, it's what a lot of people associate with UK football more than anything else. Kentucky needs to end that streak. But the Florida game is also the most important because it would capture a lot of positive attention for the program and could serve as a springboard for a special season. This is certainly a beatable Florida team and the Gators are likely to get tougher with Dan Mullen there.