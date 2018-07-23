Cats Illustrated writers have shared their thoughts on a breakout player of the year on offense. They have discussed Benny Snell's workload, the most important game on the schedule and more.

QUESTION: What's the biggest reason for optimism regarding Kentucky's offense in 2018?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: When you've got a running back as proven as Benny Snell and four returning starters on the O-Line, you've got the foundation for a good offense. If the quarterback position is simply solid (it doesn't have to be spectacular), if tight end CJ Conrad becomes a bigger weapon in the passing game, and if Lynn Bowden becomes the star at wide receiver that many believe he can be, the Cats will be difficult to defend. That's a lot of ifs, but they are not unreasonable in my view. The key is to avoid being one-dimensional.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Kentucky football fans have every reason to be optimistic about the team's ground game going into the 2018 season. The Cats return plenty of starters and depth on an offensive line that paved the way for a rushing attack that put up 2012 yards and average 4.3 yards a carry collectively. Benny Snell is an established star, but the Big Blue Nation would be wise to remember his backups. Senior Sihiem King had a respectable season as a backup and proved that despite limitations with his size, he has the toughness to spot Snell when no. 26 leaves the field. In addition, AJ Rose's breakout performance in the Blue and White Game inspired high hopes that he will make an impact this fall. Potential starting quarterback Terry Wilson also brings game-changing speed from under center, something the Wildcats have not seen since the days of Randall Cobb.

Adam Luckett, Special Contributor: At the skill positions, UK has the best running back in program history, a future NFL tight end, and a strong first string (Dorian Baker, Lynn Bowden, Tavin Richardson) at wideout. Add in an experienced offensive line and all that is missing is a quarterback. The pieces are there.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Very simply it's the foundation and grounding in an identity that some other teams lack. You don't fully appreciate that foundation, that "go-to," until you don't have it. There were several years when Kentucky's offense didn't have that foundation (from the end of the Mike Hartline era through 2015). Now, however, Mark Stoops can "bank" something before the season. Barring injury and/or aberration, Benny Snell should be good for 1,300 yards and a dozen or more touchdowns. That's a nice preseason deposit. It's also the kind of bank that will help open up other things. At least it should help with that. Kentucky's a physical football team that returns a lot of blue collar guys who take pride in moving the line of scrimmage and putting guys on their butts. If forced to choose I would probably prefer to go into a season with Missouri's electrifying passing attack, but the important thing is that when the going gets tough, or when the game is close late, your team has something to go to. Kentucky has that.

But here's the more important part of this: Kentucky's schedule presents the Wildcats with a lot of opponents that are susceptible to getting pushed back onto their butts. Kentucky has been able to run the ball on South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt. Tennessee and Florida have talent on defense, but they aren't overwhelming and have question marks. Texas A&M surrendered 4.2 yards per carry and Louisville's defense surrendered about the same in 2017.