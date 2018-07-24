QUESTION: What's your biggest concern when it comes to the UK offense in 2018?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: The wide receiver position doesn't have many guys who have proven they can get it done in the SEC. Dorian Baker, Lynn Bowden and Tavin Richardson are really the only two guys who have, and none of them have exactly lit up the stat sheet. I think the raw talent is there, but until they go out and prove it, this will be the big question mark facing the offense in 2018. Some young guys like Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps need to build on what they showed as freshmen. You might see UK experiment more with CJ Conrad in the slot -- Rob Gronkowski-style, so to speak -- to give the quarterbacks another reliable pass-catching threat. Fans have been clamoring for that the last three years. This year, I believe they get their wish.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: The biggest issue for the Kentucky offense at the moment is the huge hole under center. Former starting QB Stephen Johnson was no Aaron Rodgers regarding accuracy nor did he have a Howlitizer for an arm, but he did have an uncanny ability to make the right throw at the right time. That is a hard knack to replace. As is the fact that Johnson was a natural leader in the huddle. What can offset such a loss, is good decision-making, which neither Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson have consistently displayed yet. Mix in the need for whoever starts to develop chemistry with their receivers and the relative inexperience at wideout, and the Cats passing game has a lot to prove going into the fall.

Adam Luckett, Special Contributor: Quarterback is the obvious answer but the biggest concerns for me are with the twos. UK enters the season with no proven center behind Drake Jackson, inexperienced tackles after George Asafo-Adjei and Landon Young, inconsistency with reserve running backs, and a ton of green receivers. If a few injuries hit, it’s going to put a ton of pressure on a brand new quarterback.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Stephen Johnson got to be quite good at protecting the football by the time he was finished at Kentucky. Whether his successor is Gunnar Hoak or Terry Wilson, it will be interesting to see how they are in the area of ball security. After all, in terms of pace, tempo and overall strategy a huge part of the success UK has had has been its ability to slow things down and protect the defense wherever possible. Before the offense starts to think about kicking things up a notch they have to establish some level of proficiency and the quarterback has to prove he can protect the ball. Whenever there's a new quarterback you really don't know how that's going to shake out and turnovers are a very big variable that are impossible to predict from one season to the next.