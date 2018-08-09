Talking season recently gave way to the time of year when coaches and players start doing the talking after practices. While we break down Kentucky's 2018 football team from every conceivable angle, at the end of the day fans are concerned with just one thing: How many wins, how many losses?

That's the subject of today's edition of our Cats Illustrated Preseason Roundtable.

QUESTION: What's your prediction for Kentucky's record in 2018?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Until we learn more about this team -- especially what the quarterback play will look like -- I think it's hard to deviate from a baseline pick of 6-6. I'm being very conservative here. Although I really like the overall roster, we just don't know what the Cats will have under center. If it turns out to be strong, I wouldn't write off seven-plus wins. But looking at it objectively, it's way too early for that kind of projection.

The Cats will have a pair of huge home games in September against Mississippi State and South Carolina that will set the tone for the rest of the season. It's imperative to defend home turf in both of those. If they lose either of them, they'll have to steal a game on the road from someone like Texas A&M, Missouri or Tennessee to balance the scales. We saw what happened last year in games against Florida and Ole Miss. The Cats should have won both. If they did, it would have helped pave the way to one of the best seasons in recent school history.

I think the finale against Louisville is shaping up to be a make-or-break type of game in regard to whether fans will view this season. Another bowl game appearance seems like a safe bet, and if the Cats can win a bowl for the first time since the Rich Brooks era, that should still be viewed as progress.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Predicting Kentucky's record this season is difficult because unless the Cats have given up their propensity for playing with fire late in games, anywhere from four to eight regular season wins is possible.

Recent history shows that the Missouri and South Carolina games favor the Cats, but both teams are ambitious to climb the SEC ladder after solid seasons a year ago; they will be hungry to erase the losing streak so Kentucky will need to play at a high level to ensure victory. The Louisville game is winnable but is on the road. Florida is rebuilding, and the Cats are the better team on paper, but anything and everything happens when Kentucky attempts to end their decades of frustration against the Gators.

With all that said, the law of averages indicates Kentucky will win two of those games and finish 6-6, not the breakthrough fans will hope for, but another solid season for Mark Stoops and company.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Earlier this week I put out my 7-5 season prediction, knowing full well that this team could easily swing a couple of games on either side of that. Given how many players Kentucky returns, and how many all-conference candidates are included in that group, I agree with Eddie Gran that the situation is ideal for a new quarterback. At the same time, the new quarterback coupled with special teams uncertainty does make me think Mark Stoops is going to ultimately have to scrap the old ball control formula that left games to be decided by a few kicks.

One thing Kentucky has working against it is the first half of the conference schedule, when the Cats draw Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M. There's the potential for things to spiral out of control during that stretch and a lot of fans in the conference wouldn't be surprised to see Kentucky start winless during that stretch. I think Kentucky turns heads and starts 2-2 in league play against that portion of the schedule.