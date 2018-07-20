Here they are tackling a question that is sure to be front and center until the answer comes.

QUESTION: How do you believe the quarterback race will shake out and what are your expectations for QB play this year?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: I really like both guys and I can envision a scenario where both play well enough to be the man. I feel like Gunnar Hoak is being "slept on" to some extent. He's a guy who's been in the program for a couple of years, knows the system inside and out, and is physically capable of making all the throws a quarterback has to make. In my view, that makes him a slight favorite as camp opens. However, another part of me thinks the UK staff would not have gone all-out to land Terry Wilson if he wasn't the guy they envisioned being the starter. And he's got that X-factor of being able to turn a bad play into a good one with his legs. In that college game, that cannot be overstated. For that reason, I think he will eventually emerge as the starter. I expect it to be a late decision (once again) that goes right up to the opener.

Adam Luckett, Special Contributor: When Kentucky opens up with Central Michigan on September 1st, we won’t know who the starter is but Terry Wilson will take the first snaps with the ones. Gunnar Hoak will play during the third and fourth series as they alternate for the first three weeks. By the time Joe Moorhead brings his Mississippi State club to Lexington the full-time starter will be Wilson.

With Wilson being the primary quarterback, I think he’ll provide the offense with some much needed pop as he’s an upgrade as a running QB and has the arm to stretch the field off play-action. UK will have to live with his decision making and he could be turnover prone. However, this offense has a very good chance to go down as best for the program in a decade.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: I do think Kentucky will put both Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak on the field early in the season, and depending on how the two fare in various amounts of action, that could determine who the starter is more than anything that happens during fall camp.

My strong suspicion is that Wilson has the leg up right now, mostly because he has a level of athleticism and explosiveness that is going to be difficult to keep on the sideline. Hoak is probably the better bet to expand the passing game especially in the short term, but a best-case scenario for Kentucky's offense probably has the Wildcats throwing a combination of Wilson and Benny Snell together in the read-option game.

As far as expectations for the quarterback play in 2018, it's obviously a high-variance situation. The chances of improved play and significantly improved overall numbers, especially in terms of yards and touchdowns, is real. But I would also expect more turnovers and a little more shakiness than we've seen over the past couple of years.