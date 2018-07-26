Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: It's certainly a blow to the depth chart. While I think UK has the athletes ready to step up at those positions and play at least as well as Ware and Brown did, we don't know for certain until we see it. I expect Boogie Watson to step up and be an impact player with the opportunity he's been presented. Athletically, the Cats should be better with him on the field, and I don't think they lose much in terms of overall QB pressure/sacks numbers going from Ware to Watson. Kengera Daniel is a guy I think could benefit most. The once-highly regarded prospect has one season remaining to leave his mark, and Ware's departure opens a window of opportunity. As for Brown's departure, it could be a committee-type deal. A couple more players will need to emerge to help provide depth to the linebacker corps as a whole, whether its youngsters Jamin Davis, Alex King or DeAndre Square (who looked really impressive this spring) or another newcomer.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Despite questions about the linebacker corp, where the Cats genuinely need a breakout player is on the defensive line. I’ve already written about how the Cats’ fortunes on defense will start on the line, and one player primed for a big season is sophomore Quinton Bohanna. The Tennessee native saw playing time in 12 of 13 games last season and started the last five at nose tackle. His numbers weren’t eye-opening, 14 tackles, but the coaching staff raved about his potential and work ethic all season long. Bohanna will take a major leap forward as a player in 2018, and I think that he will be the difference-maker the Cats need to cure their long-held Achilles’ heel of stopping the run.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: I've said time and again that I think the loss of Ware will hurt depth more than it hurts front line production. While he did produce a good number of sacks and tackles for loss, Ware's position was basically built to achieve those results. Pressure is the top goal of anyone playing the position, so if you stick Boogie Watson or someone else there I suspect they'll put up decent "counting stats" themselves. I'm also open to the idea that Watson might be just as good as Ware would have been this year. But it's definitely a blow to the depth of the position. Taken together, anytime you lose two guys unexpectedly who had eligibility remaining it's going to hurt. The bigger thing for me is that camp hasn't even started yet so the staff has to be holding its breath and hoping to avoid injuries or other attrition.