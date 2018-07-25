Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: On paper, this is the deepest defensive line group I can recall during my time following the Kentucky program. It should be the best the Cats have fielded since the 2008 season when Jeremy Jarmon, Myron Pryor and Ventrell Jenkins anchored a rock-solid unit. Moving Josh Paschal from the hybrid linebacker/end position to defensive tackle could be a game-changer. It gives a potential pass-rushing threat from the inside to complement what Josh Allen does off the edge. That dynamic could be huge. The same could be said for Quinton Bohanna, who flashed signs of stardom as a freshman. He's another high-motor guy, as is juco transfer Phil Hoskins, who had a terrific spring. Mix in veterans like Adrian Middleton, Tymere Dubose, Kordell Looney, TJ Carter and Calvin Taylor, and D-Line coach Derrick LeBlanc has a bunch of good options in the rotation. The group should never get worn down in a game. Depth is impressive. Now they just need to go out and perform. Kentucky must get better against the run if its going to take the next step up the SEC ladder.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: The question mark going into the 2017 campaign was how Kentucky's defensive line would hold up against the run, which it performed admirably against--well for the first month and a half of the season at least. The tail end of November proved to be a trilogy of terror as the Cats surrendered over two hundred yards per game on the ground and were pushed around up front. The talent and the depth are in place for improvement, whether the internal motor is, though, is debatable. In football, winning the battle in the trenches often comes down to extra effort. Kentucky never found a player to spark the unit when they started getting mauled, the addition of former firecracker linebacker Josh Paschal might give the Cats the edge they need to stuff the run at the line of scrimmage.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: I said a couple of months ago on Tom Leach's radio show that I thought Kentucky's defensive line could make the same step forward that Kentucky's offensive line made back in 2016. I'll stand by that. I'm not saying it will definitely happen, but it's absolutely possible and there are good reasons to believe that a major improvement is coming. They return everyone who showed any ability last year. The problem was consistency and the fact that a lot of the main contributors were probably still a year away. A year older with more depth, at least on paper, it's tough not to feel like they are going to find some ballers inside a group that includes the names that Jeff dropped in his take.

When I look at those guys, individually, I don't see any first or second team All-SEC performers. But I see a lot of guys who, collectively, will help Kentucky develop its best organic pass rush in a few years. I don't think they'll hold up well against Georgia and the most physical teams on the schedule (who does?) but I am expecting significant improvement.

It's probably a middling group compared to the rest of the SEC but in the big picture that's not bad at all.