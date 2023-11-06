Kentucky's first regular season basketball game of the 2023-24 season is only hours away.

New Mexico State takes on Kentucky at Rupp Arena tonight at 8 p.m. in the season opener for both teams.

To help you get ready for the game the Cats Illustrated staff shares their takes and offers predictions.

David Sisk: Basketball season is here. The opening opponent is New Mexico State, and they are the absolute unknown. They are two years removed from Chris Jans, and they are already on their second coach after a hazing scandal last year that led to a house cleaning. The roster is a total new one as well with transfers who averaged in the seven point range last year. I’m all about Kentucky players only in this one. How will the freshmen look, and how do they perform despite a depleted low post roster. I don’t have an MVP prediction, because of all the newcomers. I do expect a balanced attack with lots of players getting involved. The more, the merrier it will be for the Cats this season. Kentucky 84 New Mexico State 60

Travis Graf: As the season opener approaches, I’m more curious to see how this Kentucky team plays defensively more than anything. They’re missing three rim protectors and have young guards on the perimeter, but the rotations haven’t been bad in exhibition play. You know the Cats are going to put up points, but can they stop opponents consistently? If not, the over might be a smart bet in early season Kentucky games. I’ll go Kentucky 88, New Mexico State 65 as upperclassmen Mitchell and Reeves lead the way.

Jeff Drummond: It’s hard to believe the 2023-24 season is here. It feels like it snuck up on us a bit this year with most of the attention falling on UK Football since the summer. I don’t know much about New Mexico State — assuming I’m not alone here, and it sounds like they don't have a single player or coach back from last season — but I’ve been encouraged by what we’ve seen from the Cats in six exhibition games going back to GLOBL Jam in Canada. John Calipari doesn’t have his full roster yet, but in a weird kind of way, I think missing the 7-footers has forced him to consider playing a more "modern" style that he ordinarily would not have tried. The motion offense, quick passing, and energy of the newcomers in this “small ball” have been encouraging. Give me an 85-63 win for the Cats with Tre Mitchell as my pick to click.











