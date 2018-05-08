Predictions, Decision Preview: Five-Star Guard, Tyrese Maxey
The day that Kentucky Wildcat fans have been looking to for the last few weeks is upon us.Five-star guard, Tyrese Maxey. will make his commitment public on Wednesday, May 9, at 4:00 P.M. CST.Not on...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news