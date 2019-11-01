The outcomes of Kentucky's final four games could be the difference between a very forgettable year and another excellent bowl game in Florida or elsewhere.

With Tennessee, Vanderbilt, UT-Martin, and Louisville still on the schedule as looming UK opponents, what will the Wildcats' record be in their final four games?

That's our subject of conversation today.

Travis Graf: I wouldn’t be surprised if Kentucky ended up 2-2, 3-1 or 4-0 to close out the season. I’ll go with the median result and pick 3-1. I think Kentucky loses to Tennessee next weekend and then finishes out the season with three straight wins. The Vols have looked like a rejuvenated squad the past few weeks, beating South Carolina and Mississippi State on the road, while holding Alabama to a respectable margin of victory. Looking like a train ready to come off the tracks early on, Tennessee has pulled things back together as of late.

As for the last three games, Kentucky should be able to handle business on the road against Vanderbilt. The Commodores beat Missouri a couple of weeks ago, but I just don’t see them being able to score many points on Kentucky. They also won’t be able to stop Lynn Bowden. I think UT-Martin is a game Kentucky wins without much resistance at all. There’s just not enough Jimmies and Joes on their roster to keep up with an SEC team. The Louisville matchup should be a very fun one this season, but I think Kentucky pulls out a win. The ‘Cats will likely be the second-toughest defense Louisville has faced all season, and the ‘Cards certainly haven’t been able to stop an offense with a pulse from scoring.

Justin Rowland: Someone on Twitter told me they thought a good over/under on the number of wins Kentucky would achieve in its final four games is 2.5 and I think that is exactly what it would be if that betting opportunity existed. My guess is most impartial observers of the sport are going to expect Kentucky to lose a close game to Tennessee because in spite of what the 'Cats did against Missouri, Tennessee has defeated Mississippi State and trounced South Carolina in recent weeks. That's close to a 50/50 game in my opinion. The Louisville game is as well, although the matchup is very different. It would surprise me if Kentucky lost to either UT-Martin or Vanderbilt.

I'm going to say 3-1 because I think the most likely scenario is that UK splits with UT and UofL than losing both of those games. As always, just trying to determine the odds and play them.

Jeff Drummond: I'm sticking with my preseason prediction of UK running the table in its last six games. Granted, I made that pick while Terry Wilson was still healthy and leading the UK offense, but I don't see a reason to change course now. Tennessee is playing much better than it was early in the season, but a Q-run offense like the Cats are using now could really frustrate the Vols. They gave up 200-plus on the ground to Georgia State, including 61 by the quarterback. I also like how the Cats have an open date leading up to the game, while UT will be playing this weekend.

As for the final three games, it would be a great disappointment if UK lost any of them. Vanderbilt is on the road, but there are usually as many UK fans than Anchor-Down faithful in Nashville. UT Martin should be a routine victory. Louisville is a lot more interesting than it appeared back in the summer. Scott Satterfield seems to be doing a fantastic job with the offense, but the Cards still can't stop anyone (101st scoring defense, 103rd total defense) anyone with a pulse. The Cats would have to beat themselves in order to lose that one.