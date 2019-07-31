News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 21:16:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cam'Ron Fletcher speaks before his official visit to Kentucky

Ymta039rbpcdvj0orii1
Jake Weingarten • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Prior to his official visit to Kentucky, Cats Illustrated spoke with Top-40 prospect Cam Fletcher. The 6-foot-6 wing out of Vashon High School in St. Louis is ranked No. 37 in the 2020 Class. He to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}