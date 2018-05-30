He watched Kentucky players Josh Paschal and Naasir Watkins day in, day out while the pair was still in school in Olney, Md., and he's stayed in touch with both players since they set off for UK.

Paschal's production as a true freshman might have been surprising on some level, but he was a heralded recruit with plenty of big-time options to choose from. Watkins was much lesser-known and more lightly-recruited, but Stefanelli isn't surprised that Kentucky's coaches have showered Watkins with praise almost since the week he arrived in Lexington a year ago. He's the coach who "discovered" Watkins, in a sense, so he's bought in from the start.



When UK coaches started saying positive things about Watkins early upon his arrival at UK, that was one thing. When Eddie Gran said he arrived at a comparable level of readiness, or even more so, than Landon Young - well, that was praise on another level. He was talking about the first Rivals.com five-star recruit in UK history as a point of comparison after all.

"He’s a big kid who has always been a great athlete and it’s impressive to see how he’s coming along," Stefanelli told Cats Illustrated in an interview this week. "He’s a big kid who’s growing into his body. It was really exciting to watch him in the spring game, the way he’s moving really, really well. He always was really athletic and had really good feet for his size but you can just see he’s really developing into a man now. He’s a big guy. He’s big and athletic and now you see the strength program and everything coming together for him.”

Young is a rising junior at Kentucky and the Wildcats' other starting tackle, George Asafo-Adjei, is looking ahead to his last year in Lexington.

That means the path to playing time, and potentially a starting job, would seem to be wide open. Based on how the coaches talked about Watkins before last season it was even a little surprising that he was able to keep his redshirt.

The forecast for Watkins' future hasn't always been as bright as it is right now.

"Things didn’t always go his way in high school but he kept getting better, so even coming out of high school he wasn’t getting the attention he deserved," Stefanelli said. "It worked out at Kentucky but we thought he might end up at a lower level school. He ends up at Kentucky and you see he just flourishes. They’re really getting his potential out of him. What you see with Naasir and Josh is a very, very high ceiling.”



Watkins played tackle for Good Counsel as a freshman and sophomore. But then the Good Counsel staff, before Stefanelli stepped in, moved Watkins to tight end for his junior season.

"I don’t know, they just didn’t think he was ready to play tackle, but he was a big guy and could block - so they moved him to like a blocking tight end," Stefanelli said. "Which was kind of an odd place to put him, honestly, but he just did it and didn’t complain. He became a really good blocking tight end but then his senior year he moved back down to tackle which was his natural position and he’s just continued to get better."

By that time, however, most Division I programs had already been locked onto their top offensive line targets for many months. A player's junior season of high school is their most important for recruiting and self-promotion purposes, so Watkins' year in exile at tight end, so to speak, certainly didn't help his stock.

But Kentucky had time for him.

Vince Marrow was working hard to get Kentucky back in a good spot with Josh Paschal after the Wildcats had drifted out of his top seven during the summer before his senior year. While on a trip to Good Counsel, he had a chance to scout Watkins as well.

Kentucky knew about Watkins before Marrow's trip for that Good Counsel football game. But his performance caused UK's interest to spike. Suddenly, he became a priority for an SEC program.

The Good Counsel staff had started to think Watkins would end up playing for a Group of Five program.

"Naasir and he had a great game that night. I think they came away thinking like, ‘Wow, look at this guy.’ And they made a really, really smart decision to offer him and to start recruiting him heavily at that point," Stefanelli said."It’s paying off for them. They saw at that point what I saw in him as a sixth grader, just a lot of upside potential, and he’s a great, humble kid. Both he and Josh are great teammates that you want in your program and I’m sure Kentucky’s coaches feel that way about both of those guys.”



So what foundational skills or football attributes have allowed Watkins to improve and flourish in a way that almost no one seemed to expect?

“He always had very good feet for his size and that’s something I look for in all athletes but in particular the linemen, the footwork," Stefanelli said. "He had great feet. He was going to be able to be a very good pass blocker. That’s always a concern with big high school linemen because they get to college and they have to be able to really move and get out in space especially against zone schemes and especially in pass protection. You have that innately and then can you just develop your body, as he did?

" So I think that was part of it. The other part of it is just the kid. He just didn’t get discouraged. He kept working at it and always had a great attitude. You put a great work ethic with a great attitude and they get better. They keep getting better and that’s what happened with Naasir. Kentucky’s done a great job developing him so it’s a combination of great coaching down there and a kid who’s really coachable.”



Lest anyone put the cart before the horse, right now the early practice legend of Watkins has surely exceeded anything he's done on the field. He'll be a redshirt freshman when he suits up for Kentucky's season opener this fall.

But it's clear the narrative has been created and sustained by the consistent outpouring of compliments and praise from Kentucky's own coaches. So at the very least, they aren't lowering expectations.

The improvement of Kentucky's offensive line has been a major catalyst as the program has won 14 games over the last two seasons, which extended Mark Stoops' tenure in Lexington and changed perceptions. Watkins' continued improvement would seem to be a sign that UK's quality play in the trenches might continue beyond even the 2018 season, when hopes are high for the unit once again.