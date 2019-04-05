For most programs, 30 wins and a finish in the Elite Eight would be a monumental achievement.

For Kentucky it's pretty much par for the course, which says something about the standard of success John Calipari has set and held to through his time in Lexington.

But Kentucky was capable of more, most believe, and when your season finishes one overtime period from the Final Four it's natural to ask what went wrong.

What was the single-biggest reason UK's season ended?

Travis Graf: Point guard play. Cal’s best teams have elite point guards or at least a guard who could run the show. This year’s team featured neither of those. Ashton Hagans was subpar at initiating the offense and when he drove into the lane, he didn’t do it with a purpose. When your point guard isn’t a threat to hit an outside shot, consistently kick out to shooter or finish at the rim, there’s a glaring hole at that position. Immanuel Quickley came on late in the season and, while I like his potential as a college guard, he wasn’t going to be the guy to lead the Cats to Minneapolis either.

David Sisk: They couldn't make the outside shot, thus they were unable to stretch the floor. It is hard enough to do that with two posts in the lane. Even Herro lost his shooting touch late in March. Johnson and Hagans looked like they wanted no part of the long ball. Teams started fronting the post and then doubling. Auburn even reverted to the pack line, and the Cats had no answer.

Jeff Drummond: Three-point shooting. Despite Calipari's claims to the contrary all year long, this was an insufficient 3-point shooting team. The Cats averaged 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, which is just not good enough in this era of college basketball when you're basically going with a three-guard lineup the majority of the time. Kentucky was outscored by 204 points (849-645) from beyond the arc this season. Simply put, he needs more shooters.

Justin Rowland: I think three-point shooting may have eventually doomed the Cats but the reason they lost to Auburn and towards the end of the season the biggest weakness, in my mind, was a lack of dynamic play in the backcourt. Tyler Herro is a pure scorer and a really polished offensive player but overall the backcourt aside from him was very average and some games less than that. If Ashton Hagans returns he has to make strides in the mental game, such as what to do with the ball when he penetrates, learning not to pick up his dribble, and making quick decisions in the halfcourt offense. There was a huge difference between Auburn's two top guards in terms of creating shots and breaking down a defense and what Kentucky put on the court.