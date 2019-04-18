Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-18 11:45:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-Spring Thoughts: Running Back

Xczcufrkfuatg7rzhve1
AJ Rose (UK Athletics)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

College football fans across the country are probably assuming Kentucky will have a hard time replacing Benny Snell, the program's all-time leading rusher, and the outgoing junior draft prospect do...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}