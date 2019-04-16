Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 06:41:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-Spring Thoughts: Quarterback

Rmeijyq4rgarozivpayh
AP
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

The long offseason between the end of spring football and the start of fall camp does come with a few silver linings: We've got time to explore a range of topics from many perspectives.While we're ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}