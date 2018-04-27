But, as Cats Illustrated explores here in this post-spring review series, there's intrigue at running back even beyond Snell as Kentucky inches closer to the 2018 season.

Benny Snell is as much of a known quantity as you're going to find when you're talking about Kentucky football. He's been the same elite producer for both of his first two seasons in Lexington.

Players of Note

Whenever Eddie Gran or other coaches were asked about Snell this spring they usually had good things to say. That's to be expected. They know what his effort is going to be. They know what he's capable of. In the spring game, Snell didn't do anything but the usual, breaking tackles and making things happen even when it seemed like not a lot was there. Gran did say that Snell needs to avoid the tendency to get too wound up and excitable. But Snell's Snell.

A.J. Rose seems to have had a strong spring. Gran has been praising him since towards the end of last season from the work he did in practices. While he got solid action against Mississippi State, when the Wildcats were already long out of that one, he's still waiting for his first real opportunity to make an impact when a big game is in doubt. He was the star of the spring game, running with purpose, vision and confidence, and that's the kind of springboard that could create a legitimate competition with Sihiem King for backup carries behind Snell. Some close to the program have even said that Rose is a significant threat to take a big chunk of carries.

King did not play in the spring game because of a head injury but there don't seem to be any long-term concerns.

The arrivals of Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke this summer will create an even more interesting competition for carries every third drive or so.

Best Development

This is easy. It's Rose. The work he did in the spring game - 11 carries, 134 yards, 3 TD - was impressive and that's putting it mildly. He was the star of the game, capitalizing on some outstanding work by Kentucky's second string offensive line. He didn't dance around and hit holes with impressive acceleration and single-mindedness, limiting his cuts and running through arm tackle attempts.

If Rose proves to be durable and continues with that quality of work, Kentucky's backfield gets a lot better and Snell might be able to carry a little less of the load in 2018. That would make him better, too.

Something to Prove

It's still Rose. He needs to prove that he wasn't a one-hit wonder in the spring game. Based on how the coaches have talked, for several months now, it's unlikely this improvement is a blip on the radar. It seems real. But until he starts to do it in a game, we'll just have to wait for it and wonder.

Snell has something to prove to NFL scouts and will want to be his best catching pass and in pass protection.

What We're Still Asking

- Will Gran have more of a three-back rotation like we saw in 2016, when Boom Williams, Snell and Jojo Kemp all played a significant role in the offense?

- How ready will Rodriguez and Smoke be when they arrive in Lexington? How quickly will they pick up the playbook? Could one of them be the next surprise Snell?

- Who will be the No. 2 back behind Snell?

State of the Position

Going into last year there was a real depth concern. Snell was already a known commodity but there wasn't a lot proven behind him, especially considering King's durability was still something of a question. Kentucky survived 2017 in terms of health and production, and now it seems like the position has much improved quality depth, especially with the looming arrival of two solid prospects that will bolster the roster there.

Kentucky isn't at the point they were at in 2016 when they had two of the top backs in the program's history at the same time, but the situation is undoubtedly better, on paper, than it was going into last year. The two new additions and Rose's recent emergence guarantee that.

Plenty of programs across the country would envy what the Wildcats have going for them at running back. There's one of the nation's top players, who is arguably a darkhorse Heisman candidate, to go along with a rising senior with excellent experience, a wildcard in Rose, and a pair of big, physical freshmen who aren't afraid to run between the tackles.

It's very likely that Kentucky will lose both King and Snell after the 2018 season so it would be a helpful development if Rose is as good as he looks and at least one of the freshmen picks up the offense quickly.