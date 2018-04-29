Players of Note

With Dorian Baker still sidelined as he returns from an injury that kept him out of action in 2017, there weren't many proven veterans returning. Tavin Richardson is the team's top returning wide out and nothing happened that would jeopardize the large role he's expected to occupy in 2018. He seems to have a starting position locked down and Kentucky will need his experience and playmaking ability in a big way as the offense breaks in a new quarterback and as younger receivers step into more significant jobs.

All eyes have been on Lynn Bowden from the moment he arrived in Lexington and this spring has been important for him. The coaches have said he needs to develop into an elite receiver, and several members of Mark Stoops' staff raved about the work he's put in during the offseason. He was a frequent target for quarterbacks during the spring game. There were no big plays in the Blue-White game, but the fact that a dozen passes went his way (7 catches, 42 yards) is a sign that he's going to have plenty of opportunities in the offense.

Isaiah Epps, Clevan Thomas and Josh Ali combined to catch 10 passes for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in the spring game, and the coaches raved about some of the plays they made during closed scrimmages.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the spring game, other than A.J. Rose at running back, was 2016 signee Zy'Aire Hughes, who caught four passes (8 targets) for 56 yards and a touchdown. He showed impressive quickness and make-you-miss ability after the catch and could become a popular go-to player on outs and hitches. David Bouvier was mentioned by Smith, the unit's receivers coach, throughout the spring as a player who was stepping up in Charles Walker's absence. Smith wants Bouvier to become more vocal, to go along with his leadership by example, and he had a strong spring game as well.

Best Development

Based on the little information we have to go on it seems like Kentucky's young receivers - Bowden, Ali, Epps and Hughes in particular - are coming along at a nice, steady pace and are right on schedule to step into bigger production roles. That's essential for this unit's success. If Kentucky can get a couple of those players to make good contributions week in, week out, to go along with Richardson and Baker in the fall, this unit looks better all of a sudden. These younger receivers all bring a little something different to the table but the common theme seems to be their work ethic and desire to succeed. Those are intangibles you like to see and hear about.

Something to Prove

Dorian Baker sat out the spring but he started running and seems to be on track to get back in action this fall. He only has one year left to make a final impact in Lexington, and it's a big year not only as far as Kentucky is concerned but also in terms of his NFL aspirations. UK needs Baker not only for depth but because he's a great big target, a potentially great blocker as he has shown at times, and for his ability to go get the ball in the air to create big plays.

What We're Still Asking

- Just how ready will Baker be, and how much rust will he have to shake off in fall camp?

- Do Bowden's increased touches and catches result in more big plays and some scores? He flashed a lot of potential last year. He, more than anyone, wants the touchdowns to follow.

- Who among the younger receivers steps up and starts to separate themselves from the pack?

State of the Position

In college football there is always turnover. A few years back it looked like this would be the year when Kentucky would have potentially devastating roster turnover at receiver. Then, it appeared that Kentucky would be losing Jeff Badet, Garrett Johnson, Blake Bone and Dorian Baker. As it turned out, Badet left early and Baker gets another year. The young receivers got some playing time last year and Bowden's potential adds to the feel that this unit could be better in 2018 than it once seemed it might on paper. Still, proven depth is lacking and Baker's long absence make one wonder what form he'll return in.

Overall, it appears that Kentucky has a good number of quality young playmakers but they'll have to find a way to turn that potential into real production for the offense to take a step forward and be more than a run-heavy attack.