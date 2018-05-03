Cats Illustrated continues our post-spring review series with a look at the blue and white in the trenches, where the program has made major progress in recent years.

If you paid attention to what Kentucky's coaches said throughout the spring it was impossible not to come away thinking they feel like the offensive line can be a real strength, perhaps even the anchor of the Wildcats' 2018 team.

Players of Note

Well, there are a lot of them. The starters appear to be pretty locked in: Landon Young, Logan Stenberg, Drake Jackson, Bunchy Stallings and George Asafo-Adjei. All players gained significant starting experience last year and some started getting their work long before that. Experience is something Kentucky has in spades, on that first team unit at least.

The widespread hope around the program is that Young is poised to blossom into one of the SEC's top tackles. He's been a quality player for his first two years at Kentucky, even without a redshirt or early arrival, and coupling that five-star talent and work ethic with experience could be a recipe for domination. The coaches said Young was often the most consistent offensive lineman in practices and scrimmages, and since he'll be protecting the starting quarterback's blindside that's a big deal.

Asafo-Adjei has been Kentucky's most versatile offensive lineman throughout his collegiate career, moving around to different spots for much of the previous three seasons, proving better than serviceable most of the time. More experienced than ever, Asafo-Adjei is poised for his best year yet, or so it would seem.

The interior crew is, in a word, stabilizing. Jackson settled the offensive line when he took over at center last year and it stands to reason he'll only improve from his first appearances as a redshirt freshman.

There are big reasons for optimism beyond the first unit. The second string line pushed around their defensive counterparts for much of the spring game, which speaks to the depth Kentucky has established. Naasir Watkins is a young tackle the coaches would probably feel comfortable going with if he needs to play after keeping his redshirt tag. For a long time now the coaches have been talking about the gradual emergence and development of Mason Wolfe and Luke Fortner, which adds to the program's interior depth (perhaps more significantly, the long-term forecast, as they should be prepared to slide in as quality starters when the current starters depart.

E.J. Price had the most eventful spring period, as far as offensive linemen go. It seemed he had left the team, but he was back on board in no time. Before that, Mark Stoops said Price needed to show more consistency but that he had been improving in that regard. On the team again, Price again seems to have a positive attitude.

Best Development

No injuries. With so many players and returning contributors you really know quite a bit about what kind of line Kentucky should have. The fact that they made it through the spring without any significant injuries, was the biggest positive.

A close second: The way the coaches talked up Young's progress.

Something to Prove

E.J. Price should be commended for bouncing back and deciding to stick it out after a rough patch. He was baptized recently and has been using his social media platform to convey a very different tone, indicating that his outlook has been changing for the better. When Price announced he would transfer to Kentucky after leaving USC it was seen as a potentially huge development because of his talent. Now, because of the bumpy road, expectations should probably be more modest. But the ability is still there. He just has to prove it.

What We're Still Asking

- Will Landon Young go from good to great?

- Will Price make it through the 2018 season moving in a positive direction, increasing the likelihood he can reach his potential in the future?

- Does Naasir Watkins start to make an impact, one year after the coaches heaped praise on him as a true freshman?

State of the Position

You can never project how a line will perform with absolute certainty, even when almost everyone returns and everyone's healthy. How a line develops has a lot to do with intangible factors that are sometimes unpredictable from year to year. But considering who Kentucky returns, how much experience they have, and how the line has improved over the last two years, the best bet is that UK should be good up front. They should be somewhere between pretty good and very good.

If you go by the recruiting rankings there still isn't as much raw talent across the board as there is on some other SEC lines. But this should be another physical unit powering a strong rushing attack. There's enough depth that Kentucky seems pretty well prepared to deal with a potential injury or even two, and that's a luxury a lot of teams don't have.