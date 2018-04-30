On the one hand, with C.J. Conrad and Justin Rigg both out of action nursing injuries and rehabbing for the season, there just wasn't much that could have been learned. On the other hand, we should have already known what kind of production Kentucky will get from that duo.

We didn't learn a lot that we didn't already know about Kentucky's tight ends this spring.

Players of Note

There's no Greg Hart going into 2018, but Conrad and Rigg form a potent 1-2 duo that a lot of other schools, including some in the SEC, would probably love to have.

Vince Marrow believes Conrad is one of the nation's top tight ends. He's certainly been a quality blocker and has had some games with lots of receiving production. Whether Conrad will be recognized as elite at his position this year probably depends on whether the pass-catching production is there to back the argument up. While Conrad can be an elite player without 35-40 catches, that's what would really put him in the national conversation. How his rapport with whoever the new quarterback is will have a lot to say about that.

Conrad suffered a left foot Lisfranc injury that required surgery and he missed Kentucky's last two games of the 2017 season as well as the spring. There doesn't seem to be much concern at all around the program about Conrad being at 100-percent in the fall.

He has 50 receptions for 697 yards and nine touchdowns through his first three seasons at Kentucky. UK involved him in the passing game well at the start of last season but as he drew more attention and the Wildcats had to go to other options, those numbers waned.

Justin Rigg started the spring good to go but suffered a spleen injury. He had been injured early in the 2016 season as well.

Class of 2018 signees Keaton Upshaw and Brenden Bates were not early enrollees for Kentucky and their arrival has been anxiously anticipated as the Wildcats look for greater depth, especially with its top two options returning from injuries.

Best development

What really happened this spring?

Some of the players lower in the pecking order got some reps in the Blue-White Game and that could prove valuable at some point, but the best news - and this isn't saying much - has to be that there haven't apparently been any complications in Conrad's recovery that would delay any rough timetable for a return.

Something to prove

Rigg was flashing serious potential before his spleen injury. Kentucky's coaches have mentioned Rigg in very positive terms almost since his arrival two years ago, but two injuries in these last two seasons do prompt the question: Is he going to stay healthy?

There's no indication that what Rigg is going through has to be the kind of recurring thing, or susceptibility, that's bound to derail a promising career. But Rigg has to prove he can stay on the field and Kentucky needs that to happen because he's a big-time talent. He had two catches for 34 yards against Northwestern in the Music City Bowl and could be an outstanding second tight end this year, while being groomed to be a go-to guy in 2019.

What we're still asking?

- See above: Will Justin Rigg stay healthy?

- Will C.J. Conrad's receiving production hold steady or spike upwards?

- Will Kentucky need a third tight end on the field in 2018? If so, will Bates or Upshaw be the one to burn a redshirt?

State of the Position

Going into last year, on paper, Kentucky had enviable depth at the tight end position. There probably shouldn't be any depth concerns at this point going into 2018, assuming Conrad and Rigg are ready to go. Even if one of them gets banged up at some point later this year, Bates and Upshaw give the program an OK numbers situation. Ideally, however, you wouldn't thrust a true freshman without much time in an S&C program into a league like the SEC, especially given the physical demands of the position given Kentucky's offense.

In a best case scenario this can be one of Kentucky's best positions, without question. Conrad can be an All-SEC performer and Rigg is very talented. The signees look good and complement one another well. Staying healthy will be key.