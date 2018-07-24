Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-24 06:56:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-hype sleepers who could make a big impact this fall

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Now and for the next several weeks you'll be reading about a lot of proven stars and the next batch of them, as most seem to see it.But there are other categories of players that shouldn't be slept...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}