Post-hype sleepers who could make a big impact this fall
Now and for the next several weeks you'll be reading about a lot of proven stars and the next batch of them, as most seem to see it.But there are other categories of players that shouldn't be slept...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news