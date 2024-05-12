On Sunday, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney, Pope made an appearance at the G League Elite Camp, where North Florida guard Chaz Lanier and Miami guard Wooga Poplar are both playing.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope has most of his roster, but he's not finished yet. And until the roster is finished and all the holes - as Pope sees them - are filled, he won't rest. That's the nature of the business he's in.

According to a recent report from Joe Tipton, Lanier has narrowed his focus to Kentucky and Tennessee, two SEC rivals both searching the transfer market for backcourt scoring punch.

Lanier provides that in spaces. The 6'4, 199-pound Nashville native averaged 19.7 points (51% FG/44% 3s/88% FT) and 4.8 rebounds for the Ospreys last year. That was far and away his best season of college basketball, up from the 4.7 points per game he scored as a junior during the 2022-23 season.

Poplar is another backcourt scoring option although he had an up-and-down season for a Miami team that lacked chemistry and consistent flow all season. While Poplar had highs and lows, when he's good he has a dangerous outside shot and can score points in bunches.

UK's 2024-25 backcourt currently features Lamont Butler (SDSU), Collin Chandler (4-star recruit), Travis Perry (4-star recruit), Otega Oweh (Oklahoma) and Koby Brea (Dayton).