Pope's Cats open season ranked No. 23 in AP Poll

Kentucky's first team under new head coach Mark Pope will begin the college basketball season ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll.

Despite not having a single player who has appeared in a Kentucky uniform, the Wildcats were one of nine SEC teams ranked in the preseason poll, including Alabama (2), Auburn (11), Tennessee (12), Texas A&M (13), Arkansas (16), Texas (19), Florida (21) and Ole Miss (24). Mississippi State also received votes in the poll.

It marks the 57th time in program history that UK will open the season ranked out of 64 polls. The Cats lead all programs with 970 all-time appearances in the weekly poll.

Kansas has been tabbed at No. 1 entering the season. The top five also includes Alabama, UConn, Houston, and Iowa State.

Kentucky has 12 scheduled matchups this season against preseason Top 25 opponents.

The Cats will hold their annual Blue-White Game on Oct. 18 before a pair of exhibition games against Kentucky Wesleyan (Oct. 23) and Minnesota State Mankato (Oct. 29). The regular season begins on Nov. 4 at Rupp Arena against Wright State.