Pope's Cats open season ranked No. 23 in AP Poll

in other news
Cats' home woes continue as Vandy claims 20-13 win
Self-induced mistakes haunt UK in loss.
QUICK TAKES: Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13
First impressions from the Cats' loss to the Dores.
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats drop sixth straight SEC game at home
Kentucky lost its sixth straight SEC home game, this time to Vanderbilt.
Visitor List
Many high school prospects will visit UK tonight for the Vanderbilt game.
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Blue Madness 2024
Sights and scenes from Kentucky's annual BBM celebration.
in other news
Cats' home woes continue as Vandy claims 20-13 win
Self-induced mistakes haunt UK in loss.
QUICK TAKES: Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13
First impressions from the Cats' loss to the Dores.
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats drop sixth straight SEC game at home
Kentucky lost its sixth straight SEC home game, this time to Vanderbilt.
Kentucky's first team under new head coach Mark Pope will begin the college basketball season ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll.
Despite not having a single player who has appeared in a Kentucky uniform, the Wildcats were one of nine SEC teams ranked in the preseason poll, including Alabama (2), Auburn (11), Tennessee (12), Texas A&M (13), Arkansas (16), Texas (19), Florida (21) and Ole Miss (24). Mississippi State also received votes in the poll.
It marks the 57th time in program history that UK will open the season ranked out of 64 polls. The Cats lead all programs with 970 all-time appearances in the weekly poll.
Kansas has been tabbed at No. 1 entering the season. The top five also includes Alabama, UConn, Houston, and Iowa State.
Kentucky has 12 scheduled matchups this season against preseason Top 25 opponents.
The Cats will hold their annual Blue-White Game on Oct. 18 before a pair of exhibition games against Kentucky Wesleyan (Oct. 23) and Minnesota State Mankato (Oct. 29). The regular season begins on Nov. 4 at Rupp Arena against Wright State.
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- OT