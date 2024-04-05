LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Trey Pooser may have been overlooked among Kentucky's many transfer portal additions prior to this season, but he's emerged as perhaps one of the most valuable Wildcats entering the fourth week of SEC play.

Pooser was sensational on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park, holding Alabama's potent lineup to just two runs over seven innings in a 6-2 win by the Cats to open the three-game series.

Pooser, a grad senior transfer from the College of Charleston, improved to 3-0 since entering UK's weekend rotation. The right-hander scattered six hits and walked only one in lowering his season ERA to 3.38.

"Trey Pooser, what a start," Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said. "What a start. Thought he minimized, just a couple of runs. And Travis (Smith) behind him, his stuff was electric."

"It feels good," Pooser said of being the Cats' Friday night starter and giving them an early series advantage. "I love it when they give me a lead and I can just go out there a little more comfortable and try to get them back in the dugout as quick as I can."

His third pitch was the difference on a cold, damp, windy night at KPP.

"My change-up felt real good," Pooser said. "Worked real well off my fastball."

Smith, who exchanged spots with Pooser in the bullpen, worked two scoreless innings to lock down the win for No. 17 Kentucky (25-4, 9-1 SEC). The Cats have now won 13 of their last 14.

Kentucky made the most of its five hits and seven drawn walks to go along with two hit batsmen. Three of the six runs scored with two outs.

Nolan McCarthy struck the biggest blow, a two-run homer deep over the left-field wall to give the Cats a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

"That felt really good. A hanging slider," said McCarthy, a junior outfielder who has hit three long balls in the last three games to move into a tie for the team lead.

The No. 13 Crimson Tide (22-8, 4-6 SEC) had several threats late in the game, but UK's defense came up with some timely plays to keep a comfortable cushion. Among the biggest was Ryan Nicholson's diving stop at first base to take away a hit and save a run in the top of the seventh on a low liner by Alabama's TJ McCants.

Ben Hess (3-2) started and took the loss for Alabama. The junior right-hander allowed five runs on four hits, four walks, and a hit batsman to offset a nine-strikeout night.

The series resumes on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.



