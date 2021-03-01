Podziemski's focus turns to recruiting
Brandin Podziemski certainly hoped his high school season would extend into March. St. John' s Northwestern Military Academy was just one game short of the state tournament, but they dropped a 94-6...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news