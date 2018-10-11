If you're interested in buying a new home reach out to Steve Canfield (502-649-5687) of Canfield Realty Group (www.canfieldrealtygroup.com) and get a 40% commission rebate when you use him as your agent.

Kentucky's basketball program had its annual Media Day on Thursday and Cats Illustrated's Jeff Drummond was there to speak with John Calipari and UK players.

Big Blue Madness is on Friday. The season is approaching. There was a lot to discuss.

In this episode:

- What's behind this team's unique "edge" that everyone's talking about;

- Reid Travis' early physical transformation;

- Keldon Johnson's potential;

- Jemarl Baker's place on the team;

- Expectations for the 2018-19 season;

- And a way-too-early (but not that early) look at Kentucky-Duke.