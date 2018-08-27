It's finally game week!

Cats Illustrated is getting you prepared for the kickoff to Kentucky's 2018 season, which takes place Saturday against Central Michigan at Kroger Field.

Who better to talk to than John Evans of Chippewa Country?

Topics include:

- Quarterback Tony Poljan (6'7, 235), what he's meant for CMU's program as a heralded recruit and what kind of player he might be;

- Running back Jonathan Ward, one of the MAC's top offensive players a year ago;

- Heavy skill position losses around Poljan;

- An overview of the CMU offensive line;

- How CMU might replace FBS sack master Joe Ostman, and why the Chippewas aren't sweating the front seven;

- Whether CMU might have struggles in the secondary after some significant losses.