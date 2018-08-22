Cats Illustrated managing editor Jeff Drummond had a chance to watch a large portion of Kentucky's football practice on Tuesday and he joined Justin Rowland on the podcast to share insights based on what he saw.

Included:

- What Jeff saw from Kentucky quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak, as well as an emphasis on a more aggressive vertical passing game;

- Thoughts on Kentucky's receivers;

- The impressive size difference from Kentucky in the trenches;

- What to expect from the defensive line;

- An update on Jordan Jones and what Jeff saw from the senior in practice;

- Questions about Kentucky's special teams unit;

- A discussion of a brutal start to SEC play.