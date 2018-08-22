Podcast: Jeff Drummond answers questions after watching Cats practice
Cats Illustrated managing editor Jeff Drummond had a chance to watch a large portion of Kentucky's football practice on Tuesday and he joined Justin Rowland on the podcast to share insights based on what he saw.
Included:
- What Jeff saw from Kentucky quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak, as well as an emphasis on a more aggressive vertical passing game;
- Thoughts on Kentucky's receivers;
- The impressive size difference from Kentucky in the trenches;
- What to expect from the defensive line;
- An update on Jordan Jones and what Jeff saw from the senior in practice;
- Questions about Kentucky's special teams unit;
- A discussion of a brutal start to SEC play.
You can also find this podcast on iTunes
