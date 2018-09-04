Ticker
PODCAST: Jacquie Franciulli brings perspective from the Florida side

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Jacquie Franciulli covers Florida's football team for GatorsTerritory.com on the Rivals.com/Yahoo! Sports network and she joins the Cats Illustrated podcast to help preview UK-UF.

Included:

- What kind of defense Florida will bring into the game?

- Feleipe Franks' progress under Dan Mullen and his success in Week 1;

- The status of those Florida suspensions, as well as an injury report;

- The way Mullen has already left his mark on the program;

- Gator offensive line struggles.


