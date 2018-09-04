Jacquie Franciulli covers Florida's football team for GatorsTerritory.com on the Rivals.com/Yahoo! Sports network and she joins the Cats Illustrated podcast to help preview UK-UF.

Included:

- What kind of defense Florida will bring into the game?

- Feleipe Franks' progress under Dan Mullen and his success in Week 1;

- The status of those Florida suspensions, as well as an injury report;

- The way Mullen has already left his mark on the program;

- Gator offensive line struggles.