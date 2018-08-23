The Cats Illustrated podcast has been popular recently so we're keeping it rolling, today with an episode that features basketball recruiting analyst David Sisk talking about John Calipari's efforts with the 2019 class.

Topics include:

- When does Kentucky start to offer big men other than Wiseman and Carey?

- Tyrese Maxey as a potential point guard;

- Where Kentucky stands with Scottie Lewis;

And much more.

