Members on the site and regular readers have been asking for more podcasts, so publisher Justin Rowland and recruiting analyst David Sisk are happy to oblige.

The Cats Illustrated podcast will become a much more regular part of our coverage ... starting now.

In today's episode we break down what we saw from Kentucky's four-game exhibition set in the Bahamas, a crazy Kahlil Whitney draft projection (and what's behind it), as well as the Cats' standing with James Wiseman, Vernon Carey and other big men.