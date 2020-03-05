PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: TE Keaton Upshaw
Former Lima, Ohio prospect and current Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw is an interesting player to discuss as spring football arrives and we start to turn focus to the 2020 season.While he is not ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news