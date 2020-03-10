PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: CB Brandin Echols
JUCO cornerback turned Kentucky cornerback Brandin Echols was one of the Wildcats' biggest surprises last season.He was a positive surprise, to be clear.His emergence as not only a reliable player ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news