Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-27 12:15:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Player efficiency comparison: UK-Louisville

S5bgzqbhuwxnhyjkda3q
Christen Cunningham (UL Athletics)
Travis Graf
Special Contributor

Cats Illustrated previews the Kentucky-Louisville game with a look at the matchups we'll see on the court Saturday. Player efficiency ratings, stats and who has the edge at each spot.PER = Player E...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}