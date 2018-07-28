On Saturday the University of Kentucky football team held its annual Women’s Clinic, inviting the ladies of the Big Blue Nation to the Woodford Reserve Club at Kroger Field for a day of gridiron instruction. The fan base didn’t disappoint with about 250 women of all ages and backgrounds coming together to learn about the game. The day began at 7:30 a.m., but the fans were lined up outside the stadium long before then, hedging themselves to get registered first to lock down the best seats in the house. Once they were inside, the balcony overlooking C.M. Newton Grounds was open and backdrops were in place along with uniforms for the women to try on for their own photoshoots.

Once everyone had the perfect shot for Instagram, long-time Kentucky supporter and WKYT-TV anchor Jennifer Palumbo, who was emceeing the event, welcomed the ladies and gave an overview of the day. Leading off the clinic was none other than former UK football quarterback Freddie Maggard. Maggard, who has been around the program for quite some time and was hired as the Director of Player Development this offseason. He began the day by explaining his “Four For Forty” initiative to the group, including how it helps recruiting and the players already enrolled. Fans may have seen the #4for40 hashtag floating around #BBN Twitter. This has been Maggard’s biggest undertaking since joining Mark Stoops’ staff.

The mission statement for player development, Maggard said, is “To develop leaders of character, competence, and consequence for play and for life.”

“It just means, you know, we’re planning, we’re training for life. For play and for life. You’re talking about, again, the attributes that our players need to have to be successful in the next 40 years of their life,” Maggard explained. Maggard explained that playing college football is a four-year decision but it's a decision that has an impact on the next four decades of that athlete’s life. He explained that he is spending these four years preparing them for the next 40 years of their life with four steps: 1) Resume writing, job interview training and internship assistance, 2) Social media branding, training and monitoring, 3) Financial planning, and 4) Entrepreneurial development. According to Maggard last season the Cats’ APR (Academic Progress Rating) was 982 with 46 players achieving at least a 3.0 grade point average, 24 football student-athletes notching at least a 3.5 GPA and five earning a perfect 4.0. In addition, three Wildcats earned graduate degrees. A true “football guy” at heart added a message for the fans: “Come out and support this football team. They’ve worked hard, they had a great summer and they’re ready.” Following Maggard's appearance the day included this year's promotional videos, which turned out to be a fan favorite.

The only person who could follow that up was head coach Mark Stoops, who began his appearance by introducing his staff while calling up a few players from the audience. “We are really excited about this team and where we go from here,” Stoops said. “Our players, our strength and conditioning staff, they’ve worked tirelessly this summer…our players are in the best shape they’ve been in since we’ve been here."

A question and answer session capped Stoops' appearance at the event.

Eddie Gran, a man with many titles, took the stage after Stoops. Serving simultaneously as Kentucky's assistant head coach of the offense, offensive coordinator and running backs coach, Gran's message for the ladies attending and the players he's coaching was simple: secure the ball. Related to that Gran demonstrated and explained the women what they call the “Cat Claw” inside the program. He said ball security was a point of emphasis this year. The “claw” (your fingertips) is the area where a player should grip the nose of the football between his index and middle fingers, pressing those two fingers down and the other three up. There are five points to securing the ball: your “claw”, your chest (never allow the ball to move away from your chest and maintain a “high and tight” position holding the ball rightly with the nose pointed up.), your palm, your bicep (applying inward pressure to keep the ball against your chest), and your forearms (supporting the bottom of the ball and keeping your elbow at an acute angle to maintain the “tight” portion of “high and tight”).

Why was this such a point of emphasis on Saturday and this year? Gran had a slide with statistics. In 2016, Kentucky’s offense had 27 turnovers (15 fumbles, and 12 interceptions). Those numbers ranked last in the SEC and 121st nationally. In 2017, the offense had 13 turnovers (eight fumbles, five interceptions). That was good for fourth in the conference and 31st nationally in turnover margin. Gran went over film with the ladies to show good ball security and stress its importance. Gran said that Stoops’ message to the offense is this: “Treat the football like the program - it’s in your hands.” With experience at wide receiver, tight end and running back, taking care of the football is important for a team that has zero game-experienced quarterbacks. Vince Marrow, who serves not only as coach of the tight ends, but also Recruiting Coordinator and NFL Liaison, took the stage. The “Big Dog” is always a hit at the women’s clinic, especially when he hints at some potential recruiting news. Stay tuned for that… Marrow also brought seniors Josh Allen, C.J. Conrad, Dorian Baker, and David Bouvier up to the stage while telling the crowd, “These are NFL players but they came back for one more year.” Following Gran and some of the offensive staff, including new wide receivers coach Michael Smith, it was time for the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Matt House and some of his assistants had their turn and while the focus of the offense is ball security, his group is harping on the reverse: Creating turnovers.

Of course, a lot more goes into the game than just an offensive and defensive strategy. What players work on off the field impacts their ability on it. That's where Mark Hill came in. Kentucky's Director of Performance and Head Strength Coach for football, along with assistant Jon Hill, expounded on their off-season training regimen. It was a thorough presentation topped off with demonstrations to portray the actual work players put in so they can fine tune their bodies and reach their optimal athletic level. Drill demonstrations made up the final portion of the day. The coaches, along with a few players, put the women to work as they went through the same drills that the players do out on the turf. They went over the skills they had just learned, including ball security.

Two women had a leg up on the rest. Bridgett Watson and Jeanne Bouvier have spent a lifetime watching football. Literally, because their sons are UK sophomore outside linebacker Jamar "Boogie" Watson and Bouvier, the senior receiver. Both have played the game for a majority of their lives.

"I made a commitment to myself when he [Watson] made the decision to come to Kentucky that this was something I wanted to do to give back and to show my face and get to know the coaches,” explained Watson. The players are dedicated to perfecting their craft, but what's not always see is the dedication of helpful and involved parents throughout their playing careers. Watson said she and her daughter, Boogie’s older sister, drove through the night from Maryland, arriving just before he clinic began. With the event over they are making the long trip back home and will return next week for Fan Day on August 4. That travel isn't easy but Watson's mother is used to it by now. She attended every single home game his redshirt freshman year and hasn’t missed many since. The family is even getting a charter bus to bring to the September 1 home opener, which happens to be Watson's 21st birthday. The Bouviers live in Lexington so they get to spend time with their college son more often. Going the extra mile in learning about the sport her son plays is worth it, Bouvier's mother said, noting, “I find that the more you learn about it, the more fun it is. I will never get holding though.” The two football moms look at the Women’s Clinic as a way to better understand their sons. “A lot of these drills we just did look easy, but they’re not,” Watson said. “I really appreciate the hard work. Not that I didn’t before, but today really showed it.” Both moms talk to their sons often and spoke of their excitement for the season ahead. They know that the expectations are high. “You just cross your fingers that its a dynamite year,” Bouvier said. With their sons looking on, the two women went through a series of drills to test their own skills. We were able to follow with the “Mom Cam”.