Plan your road trips for UK sporting events through CI's FanPlans.com page!

Whether you're in the habit of traveling to Kentucky sporting events, are eager to begin, or just have a game or weekend getaway in mind, Cats Illustrated's new partnership with FanPlans.com is something that could benefit you in a big way.

FanPlans.com is a travel platform for sporting events and more.

You can buy your tickets, hotel, and transportation through the site, getting great rates while still earning loyalty points through your hotel of choice.

LINK: Our FanPlans.com page can be accessed here!

Kentucky goes on the road for pivotal road matchups against Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Missouri this year. Whether you're chomping at the bit to get in the Swamp where UK broke it's 30-plus year losing streak to Florida back in 2018 or eager to watch the Cats go for two in a row in Knoxville, or maybe want to experience The Grove in Oxford, Miss., for the first time, explore that possibility through the link above.

Basketball travel for road and/or neutral site contests, or even booking in Lexington, can be done via FanPlans.com at the above link as well.