Kentucky's PJ Washington announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he plans to hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward led the Wildcats in scoring (15.2 ppg) and rebounding (7.5 rpg)this season en route to earning All-American honors.

“It’s been a little over a week since our season ended but it still hasn’t hit me that I’ve played my last game with Kentucky across my chest,” Washington said in a statement released by UK. “This place has been my home for two years, and it’s hard for me to put in words how much I’ve grown in my time at Kentucky. The staff challenged me from day one to become the best version of myself and to work hard to become one of the best players in college basketball. I feel like I’ve done that.

“... I want to thank God, Coach Cal and the staff with challenging me to become the player that I am. They believed in my potential and never accepted anything less than my best. Thank you helping me grow into a man that’s ready for this next step.”

Washington finished his UK career with 932 points, 475 rebounds, 120 assists and 74 blocked shots.

“I’m so proud of PJ and what he’s accomplished over the last two seasons,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “When he was in this position last year, he had to determine what was best for him. He looked at this and said, I want to come back and work on my game, to be coached, to become one of the best players in the game and to help us be one of those teams in the mix. And I told him, do not come back to school unless you’re going to drag your teammates with you. And boy did he ever. PJ transformed everything about his game."

In 11 games against AP Top 25 competition this season, Washington averaged 17.2 points on 54.8 percent shooting. He is one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award honoring the top power forward in college basketball.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, Washington is projected as the No. 13 pick to the Miami Heat.

The 2019 NBA Draft Combine will take place May 15-19 in Chicago. The draft is slated for June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.