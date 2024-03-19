Emilien Pitre went 3-for-4, stole three bases, and drove in four runs on Tuesday in leading the Wildcats to an 11-3 win over Evansville at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Cats' junior second baseman from Canada, who was coming off a strong performance in UK's weekend sweep of Georgia, raised his season average to .378 with his big day at the plate.

Kentucky (18-3) also got two hits from Ryan Nicholson among the nine it collected against the Aces.



Evansville (9-11) broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the Cats responded with three of their own in the bottom of the frame. Kentucky then exploded for seven runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Drew Lafferty started on the mound for UK, working 4.1 innings and allowing only one run on four hits and a walk. The redshirt freshman right-hander struck out four.

Ben Cleaver (2-0) picked up the win out of the UK bullpen, tossing a scoreless sixth inning to keep the Cats in the lead. Robert Hogan, Cooper Robinson, and Johnny Hummel each worked a scoreless inning of relief for Nick Mingione's squad to close out the victory.

Ethan Bell (2-1), Evansville's third hurler of the night, took the loss out of the Aces' bullpen. He allowed three runs and did not record an out.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday at Missouri (9-11, 0-3 SEC) in the second SEC series of the season. First pitch for Game 1 is slated for 7 p.m. ET in Columbia.



