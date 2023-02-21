LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky continued its string of good pitching performances to begin the season, and the Wildcats collected 12 hits on Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Evansville in the home opener at Kentucky Proud Park.

Travis Smith, a redshirt freshman right-hander from Walton, Ky., who was UK's top pitching signee two years ago before suffering an injury in his senior year, allowed only one run on three innings in a college debut that was limited to a pitch count.

Three players out of the UK bullpen combined to keep the Aces in check the rest of the way and give Smith (1-0) the win. Ryder Giles, Zach Hise, and Mason Moore worked the final six innings with minimal damage. Moore picked up his first save of the season by tossing three scoreless frames to seal the win.

"If you would have seen our first intrasquads coming back, you'd say no way (that the team would get such strong pitching early in the season)," said Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione, whose Cats have a 1.54 ERA through their first four games.

Kentucky (3-1) collected 12 hits, drew four walks, and were hit by four pitches on the day, but made things a little closer than necessary by stranding 14 baserunners. The Cats left the bases loaded three times.

"I've been a part of teams where it's been a challenge to get the bases loaded," said Mingione, taking the glass-half-full approach. "That's an opportunity for a knockout punch. We had a chance to score some runs multiple times, and we didn't cash in. But we will. Sometimes early in the year, guys try to do too much with the bases loaded."

Emilien Pitre and Isaiah Byars led the Cats with three hits apiece. James McCoy added two extra-base hits, a double and a triple.

Evansville (0-4) was led by Eric Roberts with three hits.

The Aces didn't help their pitching staff, committing six errors on the day. Starter Shane Harris (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits over three innings of work.

The Cats return to action Friday at KPP against Wright State. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.



