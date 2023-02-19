Zack Lee tossed five scoreless innings and four other Kentucky pitchers combined to shut out Elon in a 4-0 win Sunday as the Wildcats won their opening series of the 2023 season.

Kentucky (2-1) got strong pitching throughout the weekend, allowing only three runs in 26 innings. The Cats won games two and three after dropping the opener at Latham Park in North Carolina.

Lee (1-0) allowed only two hits and two walks in his first start of the season. The senior right-hander from Effingham, Ill., also struck out seven.

Ryder Giles, Magdiel Cotto, Ryan Hagenow, and Seth Chavez worked the final four innings, surrendering only three hits and walking none.

Kentucky had its best day at the plate in the three-game series, banging out 11 hits. Second baseman Emilien Pitre led the way with a career-high four hits, and catcher Devin Burkes hit his first home run of the season. Jackson Gray and Ryan Waldschmidt each added two hits for the Cats.

Nick Mingione's squad returns to action Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park against Evansville. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET.



