Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 10:02:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Pipeline prospect: "Atmosphere was everything a player could dream of"

Gayn3qfamok3vo1qfvcn
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Prospects who visited Kentucky over the weekend are sending their reactions to the game, atmosphere and experience in to Cats Illustrated.One of the most enthusiastic respondents has been a Class o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}