For years, many followers of the Kentucky football program subscribed to the notion that the only way the Wildcats could ever walk out of a venue like "The Swamp" with a win like they recorded Saturday against Florida was to have a gimmick.

Kentucky could never line up against the likes of the tradition-rich Gators and play smash-mouth football, they argued.

Even the UKAA bought in eventually, hiring the unconventional Hal Mumme from the Division II ranks to light a fire under its struggling program.

It worked, briefly. Led by star quarterback Tim Couch, the Cats smashed all kinds of school, conference and national rankings while eschewing smash-mouth football. But eventually opponents adjusted, UK did not, and the program was back at square one after a recruiting scandal.

Subsequent head coaches all made the point that, if Kentucky wanted to compete with the big boys, the Cats had to start playing like the big boys. But it wasn't until Mark Stoops' arrival that the ethos was reflected across the board -- in facilities, in recruitment, in development and, finally, in execution on the field.

Saturday was the culmination of that vision.

Granted, UK had already chalked up some nice victories under Stoops. They had beaten old-school rival Tennessee and knocked off South Carolina four years in a row. They had beaten arch-rival Louisville with a Heisman Trophy quarterback.

But this was different. It wasn't such a great surprise that UK was able to beat Florida -- they arguably should have won in both 2014, 2015 and 2017 -- but it was how the Cats beat the Gators.

There were no hurry-up, five-wide schemes. There were no trick plays. The Cats did not require a fluke to vanquish their 31-year losing skid to one of the nation's elite programs.

Kentucky manhandled Florida in the trenches.

"I thought we were very physical up front, both on the offensive line and defensive line," Stoops said Monday during his weekly press luncheon. "Obviously, Benny (Snell Jr.) had a huge game, got some very, very tough yards, and that is a team effort. The receivers did a phenomenal job blocking on the perimeter. The O-Line was physical and the tight ends really did their job as well.

"Defensively, our D-line played a very good game, very strong at the point of attack... We were more disruptive than we have been in the past."

No play epitomized UK's 27-16 victory like a third-down conversion late in the fourth quarter. Bunchy Stallings pulled from his right guard position and led the way to a 20-yard gain by Snell by flattening Florida defensive back Brad Stewart. Although the Gators would take possession on more time, the play essentially won the game for the Cats.

Snell finished with 175 rushing yards on a night when UK -- perhaps once unthinkably -- posted 303 against the proud Gators. The Cats averaged 7.3 yards per carry, and Stallings was subsequently named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

The way Stoops spoke Monday, a couple more linemen -- center Drake Jackson and left guard Logan Stenberg -- could have also been considered for that honor. "They set the tone right from the start."

Said Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham: "We got our tails kicked. OK. You can't hide that."

Snell, already the first player in UK program history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons, is off to a great start to 2018 with 300 yards and a 6.4 average per carry. The Cats are ranked No. 11 nationally in rushing yards per game.

Defensively, UK is allowing only 3.62 yards per rushing attempt, led by SEC Defensive Player of the Week Josh Allen. Matt House's unit limited Florida to a modest 128 yards despite playing most of the game without its best defensive lineman, Quinton Bohanna, who exited the game early with an ankle injury.

The Cats rotated eight interior defensive linemen during the night, and they all graded out well, Stoops noted.

"It shows that, as I have mentioned many times, you have sat here and listened to me talk for years, you have to have a physicality about you," Stoops said. "... You have to be physical to win consistently in this league. I thought this was a great example of it."

Stoops credited his strength and conditioning team with helping make it possible.

"I think that it is just constant process since I’ve gotten here," he said. "Coach (Corey) Edmond and Mark Hill, our strength guys, do a wonderful job, and it is just about having that mentality. It takes time. It takes recruitment and development. I have said that from day one. You recruit big, athletic-looking guys and develop them into SEC offensive and defensive linemen. You are starting to see that. It just comes from a mentality and development process that to handle it in the weight room and the conditioning and play with a strong mentality."