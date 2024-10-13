Advertisement

Published Oct 13, 2024
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Vandy
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK

Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's SEC clash with Vanderbilt on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Click on the image below to view the full gallery, including photos from CI's Brett Corman and Jeff Drummond.

