Advertisement
in other news
What UK fans should know about CFB's Week 7
Believe it or not the college football regular season is almost halfway over. By the time this weekend's games are over
• Justin Rowland
Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson Headed to Big Blue Madness
Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson will headline the list of recruits at Big Blue Madness Friday evening.
• David Sisk
Dyllon Williams decommits from Missouri
Demopolis, Alabama safety Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri on Thursday night and that's noteworthy because
• Justin Rowland
UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 10
Mark Stoops offers his final comments before matchup with Vandy.
• Jeff Drummond
in other news
What UK fans should know about CFB's Week 7
Believe it or not the college football regular season is almost halfway over. By the time this weekend's games are over
• Justin Rowland
Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson Headed to Big Blue Madness
Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson will headline the list of recruits at Big Blue Madness Friday evening.
• David Sisk
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Vandy
Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's SEC clash with Vanderbilt on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Click on the image below to view the full gallery, including photos from CI's Brett Corman and Jeff Drummond.
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- OT
Advertisement
Advertisement