PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. UT - NCAA Sweet 16
Tennessee defeated Kentucky 78-65 in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.
Discuss Kentucky's Sweet 16 game against Tennessee at the House of Blue.
Read all the latest on UK's football recruiting efforts at the House of Blue.
Kentucky plays in the Sweet 16 tonight but Mark Pope has already secured his first transfer portal commitment for next
Kentucky's defense frustrated Tennessee the first two times. We look at how it happened in our Sweet 16 Film Review.
Tennessee defeated Kentucky 78-65 in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.
Discuss Kentucky's Sweet 16 game against Tennessee at the House of Blue.
Read all the latest on UK's football recruiting efforts at the House of Blue.