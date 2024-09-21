Advertisement

Thursday Recruiting Notes

Thursday Recruiting Notes

CI has football recruiting notes to satisfy your curiosity.

 • Justin Rowland
What UK fans should know about CFB's Week 4

What UK fans should know about CFB's Week 4

We're almost one month into the 2024 college football season and we know a lot more now than we did before games

 • Justin Rowland
Spotlighting two recent UK football offers

Spotlighting two recent UK football offers

Throughout the year Cats Illustrated keeps track of all the football offers going out from Mark Stoops' staff.It has

 • Justin Rowland
First Thoughts on UK-Ohio

First Thoughts on UK-Ohio

Kentucky gets Ohio in an early game on Saturday with a chance to even its record at 2-2.It has been an interesting

 • Justin Rowland
Parting thoughts on UK/UGA

Parting thoughts on UK/UGA

CI publisher Justin Rowland offers some parting thoughts on UK's 13-12 loss before we turn our focus to Ohio.

 • Justin Rowland

Sep 21, 2024
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Ohio
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
@JDrumUK

Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's 41-6 victory over Ohio on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field. Click below to view the entire gallery with images from CI's Brett Corman and Jeff Drummond. 

