Published Sep 15, 2024
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Georgia
Jeff Drummond
Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's thrilling SEC clash with No. 1 Georgia on Saturday night at a raucous Kroger Field. The top-ranked Bulldogs held off a major upset scare from the underdog Cats for a 13-12 win. To view the entire gallery with images from CI's Brett Corman and Jeff Drummond, click on the photo below... 

