Published Nov 9, 2024
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Bucknell
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK

Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's 100-72 win over Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena. Grad senior center Amari Williams (pictured above) had his second double-double in as many games to start his UK career, scoring 13 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. To view more photos by CI's Brett Corman and Jeff Drummond from the Cats' win, click on the center of the image below.

