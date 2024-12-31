Advertisement
Published Dec 31, 2024
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Brown
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK

Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's 88-54 win over Brown on New Year's Eve at Rupp Arena. Click the center of the images below to see the full gallery... 

Advertisement