With work being done to Kroger Field this spring to replace the playing surface, Kentucky's annual Blue-White Spring Game was postponed. Instead, the Wildcats held an open practice and scrimmage on Saturday at the Joe Craft Football Training Center. Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery was on hand to capture some sights and scenes. To view the entire gallery, with photos from CI's Brett Corman and Jeff Drummond, click on the center of the image below...