Published Oct 7, 2024
PHOTO GALLERY: UK Pro Day
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row at historic Memorial Coliseum for sights and scenes from Kentucky Basketball's 2024 Pro Day event on Monday evening. Scouts from many NBA organizations were on hand to see Mark Pope's Cats work out in preparation for the new college basketball season. 

